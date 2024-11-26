The 9-mile detour as busy Scottish motorway junction to shut for 14 nights for bridge works

The motorway junction will be shut across 14 nights, with a nine-mile diversion in place

A busy motorway junction will be shut for 14 nights to carry out extensive bridge works.

The M90 southbound carriageway, on the approach to the M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston, will be affected by the closures next month.

Southbound carriageway closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am from Tuesday, December 3 to Friday, December 6,

The junction will also be shut to southbound traffic from 8pm to 6am from Wednesday, December 11 to Friday, December 20 to allow an expansion joint on the bridge to be replaced.

A diversion route will be in place, adding about nine miles - 20 minutes of travel - to affected journeys.

Southbound traffic will be diverted from Scotstoun Junction via the A90 towards Edinburgh, the A902 Maybury Road southbound and the A8 Glasgow Road westbound, to join the M9 at Junction 1 Newbridge.

The closures will impact motorists and bus services travelling to nearby Edinburgh Airport, including Stagecoach's Jet 747 service travelling to and from Fife.

The northbound carriageway of the M90 will remain open. Traffic restrictions will also be lifted during daylight hours.

The strengthening works are being carried out on the bridge carrying the motorway over the B9080.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland has been carrying out works since early September. Some Southbound lane closures and a temporary speed reduction has been in place on the M90 at the junction over the period.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland's south-east unit bridges manager, said: "The project to repair and strengthen this bridge is nearly complete.