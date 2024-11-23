Queensferry Crossing closed due to risk of falling ice
The Queensferry Crossing has been closed as a safety precaution due to a risk of falling ice.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland took the decision at 10:20 after ice was observed falling from the bridge’s stay cables above the carriageway.
M90 traffic has been stopped while automated barriers at either end of the Queensferry Crossing are moved into position to redirect the motorway over the neighbouring Forth Road Bridge
.Dave Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Safety is our top priority, so we always have patrols out monitoring for ice on the Queensferry Crossing’s cables when forecasts suggest this is a possibility.“We’ve now observed ice falling so have taken the decision to close the bridge.“A diversion via the Forth Road Bridge is currently being opened and we expect traffic to be on the move again within the hour. Drivers are advised to adhere to Red X signs for safety or there could be longer wait times for the diversion to be activated.“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding during this severe weather event. We’ll issue further updates in due course.”
All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions.
