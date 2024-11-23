Queensferry Crossing closed due to risk of falling ice

Traffic is being diverted onto the Forth Road Bridge.

.Dave Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Safety is our top priority, so we always have patrols out monitoring for ice on the Queensferry Crossing’s cables when forecasts suggest this is a possibility.“We’ve now observed ice falling so have taken the decision to close the bridge.“A diversion via the Forth Road Bridge is currently being opened and we expect traffic to be on the move again within the hour. Drivers are advised to adhere to Red X signs for safety or there could be longer wait times for the diversion to be activated.“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding during this severe weather event. We’ll issue further updates in due course.”