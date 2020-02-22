Teenager who died in Highland quad bike crash is named

Have your say

An 18-year-old man who died in a quad bike accident has been named.

Adam Reid, from Muir of Ord area, was travelling along Dochcarty Brae in Dingwall when he crashed yesterday.

Officers were alerted to the incident at about 2.45pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended but Mr Reid was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Baby and toddler among four dead in crash on main Scottish road

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and officers are currently working to establish the circumstances.

The road was closed until around 7.50pm to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Adam Reid, from Muir of Ord area, was travelling along Dochcarty Brae in Dingwall when he crashed picture: JPI Media

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: "Our thoughts are with Adam's family and friends at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information which has not yet been passed to police to call 101, quoting incident 2162 of February 21."