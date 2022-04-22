The operator is now looking at redeploying or chartering other vessels to help meet demand because it has no spare large ferries available.

MV Caledonian Isles is being repaired in Troon after suffering an engine failure and hitting the harbour in Ardrossan on Sunday during the busiest weekend so far this year.

MV Isle of Arran, a substitute ferry drafted in to take over the main Ardrossan-Brodick route – one of CalMac’s busiest – can only carry half as many vehicles, which has caused major disruption to travel to and from the island.

MV Caledonian Isles awaiting repair in Troon on Thursday. Picture: John Devlin

CalMac has cancelled all bookings on the route, which will now continue until 3 May.

This has meant that all but priority drivers, such as those carrying food and fuel supplies and people going to health appointments, are having to queue for sailings.

The engine which failed had undergone routine maintenance fewer than three months ago, the company told The Scotsman.

A spokeswoman said: "Scheduled maintenance was completed on the port [left] main engine in accordance with the original equipment manufacturer’s recommendations during the MV Caledonian Isles’ annual overhaul period between 7 January and 3 February.”

MV Caledonian Isles, in Troon on Thursday, has been out of action since an engine failure on Sunday. Picture: John Devlin

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: “MV Caledonian Isles was removed from service on Sunday 17 April after experiencing a failure in the port main engine.

"We appreciate the impact this is having on islanders and visitors alike and we are doing all we can to help passengers complete their journeys.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by this technical breakdown and can assure them that we are doing all we can to minimise the impact.

“The vessel is currently in Troon where repairs are being carried out.

"Engineers are working on a 24-hour basis and expect to complete works to bring the vessel back into service on 3 May.

"This will be continually reviewed as repairs progress, and we will keep our customers and communities updated if there is a change to this date.

“MV Isle of Arran will continue to operate the MV Caledonian Isles timetable on the Ardrossan-Brodick route.

"As this vessel has less capacity, lifeline traffic such as food deliveries are being prioritised.

"Passengers are being advised that all bookings will be cancelled up until 3 May and that this will be a turn up and go service for vehicles in the meantime.

"Customers can however book travel as a foot passenger on MV Isle of Arran during this time.

“An alternative route to and from Arran is available from Claonaig on the Kintyre peninsula to Lochranza, and we have added a second vessel to this route to offer an on-demand shuttle service as required.

"We have no spare large vessels to use, so we are also exploring vessel redeployment and charter options.

“Anyone needing to attend an urgent medical appointment on the mainland should contact our port staff who will arrange for them to get there and back home through our urgent medical protocol.