Ferguson Marine ferries for CalMac delayed by another eight months to 2023

She said Glen Sannox will not now be finished until between March and May 2023 – five years late.

Its unnamed sister vessel, coded hull 802, will not be ready until between October and December 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Forbes insisted the vessels “must and will be completed”, but brushed aside calls from Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats for her to resign if the new dates were not met.

Glen Sannox is now scheduled to be completed five years late. Picture: John Devlin

The announcement on Wednesday came hours after a damning report by public spending watchdog Audit Scotland said the ferries would cost around £240 million – two and half times the original price.

It called into question ministers’ decision to award the contract to Ferguson Marine despite the “severe misgivings” of its experts because of its inability to provide mandatory financial guarantees.

The report also said “significant operational failures” remained at the yard and further remedial work on the vessels was still required.

Ms Forbes said the shipyard, which was taken over by the Scottish Government in 2019, had “made clear these delays and additional costs are due to outstanding legacy cabling issues”.

Ms Forbes these were the responsibility of the yard’s previous owners.

"I recognise the critical nature of completing the ferries for the sake of island communities and I understand the urgency and necessity of delivering these vessels.

However, Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Neil Bibby said: “The ship has sailed on SNP excuses” and called on Ms Forbes to step down if the latest completion dates were not achieved.

The demand was echoed by Scottish Liberal Democrats economy spokesperson Willie Rennie.

“The minister tries desperately to distance herself from this ferry fiasco but these ferries were contracted by government-owned CMal [ferrying-buying arm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited], paid for by the government, built originally by a company celebrated by the government and when it collapsed it was owned by the government.

"Still no minister has ever faced the music.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson called for a public inquiry into the SNP’s “epic incompetence”.

He said: “Ministers and others senior figures have moved on but nobody’s head has rolled.