Ahead of Storm Barra sweeping in from the Atlantic on Tuesday, the Met Office has issued weather warnings for many parts of the UK.

The west of Ireland is due to be hit hardest, with yellow wind weather warnings across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while yellow snow warnings are in place in southern and western Scotland.

ScotRail has said there will be no trains all day between Stranraer and Girvan, with passengers told to take Stagecoach buses between Stranraer, Girvan, Maybole and Ayr.

From 3pm it will be running a limited service between Dundee and Aberdeen, ScotRail said on Twitter, due to speed restrictions.

Also from 3pm, trains between Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen and Edinburgh to Arbroath will only go as far north as Dundee. At the same time, services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath services will be stopped.

From 4pm, ScotRail will stop trains on its services between Inverurie and Montrose, and from 5pm trains between Inverness and Elgin will be cancelled. It said passengers will be able to use its Dundee to Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Inverness services instead.

London North Eastern Railway has also told passengers of changes to services because of the oncoming storm.

Its 2pm and 4pm services from King’s Cross to Aberdeen will both terminate at Edinburgh, LNER said on Twitter.

Because of speed restrictions, its 10am King’s Cross to Aberdeen service will be delayed, as will its 2.52pm service from Aberdeen to King’s Cross.

LNER said some services on Wednesday will also be altered. Its 9.52am service from Aberdeen to King’s Cross will start in Edinburgh, and its 6.18pm service from Aberdeen to Leeds will also begin in the capitol.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has moved to reassure people in the country there is “strong and robust arrangements in place” as the second storm of the winter is set to batter parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings covering Scotland for Tuesday and has warned Storm Barra could affect driving conditions and cause disruption to travel and power.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room on Monday ahead of the arrival of the storm.

“In preparation for Storm Barra, I met resilience partners to oversee efforts and ensure every possible resource is deployed and continues to stand by to co-ordinate support,” he said after the meeting.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information and support where needed. I would urge everyone in the affected areas to exercise caution and follow the latest travel advice.