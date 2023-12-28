Call for new commission to consider electrified Edinburgh-Inverness line to speed up journeys

Ministers must ramp up rail improvements so travelling by train does not take longer than by car, think-tank Reform Scotland has urged.

A report published today has criticised the Scottish Government’s “lack of ambition” for the rail network, which it described as “economically, environmentally and socially damaging”.

Reform Scotland said a Scottish rail infrastructure commission should be formed to examine the case for improvements such as better connections to the Cairnryan ports near Stranraer for ferries to Northern Ireland.

Reform Scotland called for the Highland Main Line between Perth and Inverness to be speeded up. (Photo by ScotRail)

It said an electrified dual-track line from Edinburgh to Inverness should be considered so it did not eventually become quicker to travel from Edinburgh to London than to the Highland capital.

The report said Edinburgh-Inverness was three hours by car, but 30 minutes longer by train, although that is partly because the rail lines via Stirling or Kirkcaldy are less direct. It also highlighted Glasgow-Dunfermline took one hour by car, but an extra 30 minutes by train, as passengers have to change in Edinburgh.

Reform Scotland research director Alison Payne praised the Scottish Government for its rolling upgrade programme, which included electrifying lines and new stations, but said it did not “think big enough”.

She said “The rail network has the potential to help address some of the medium to long-term challenges facing the nation, such as achieving net zero, reducing depopulation and growing the economy. But that potential can only be realised through the sort of ambitious thinking of which we presently see far too little.”

Her comments came ahead of an update of plans to phase out ScotRail’s diesel trains by 2035, while orders for new electric and battery trains remain on hold.

Scottish Greens transport spokesperson Mark Ruskell said: “Dualling the Highland main line and reopening the Alloa-Dunfermline rail route would slash journey times between the cities and should be part of the vision for long term investment.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said: “SNP ministers have long promised an improved and more reliable rail service, but little has been done to deliver this. Far too often passengers are faced with lengthy delays and cancelled services.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Alex Rowley said "The SNP must show real ambition for Scotland's rail infrastructure, as well as ensuring services are more reliable and affordable."

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly called on the Scottish Government to work with councils to explore new lines, “particularly in areas that are in desperate need of better public transport links”.

Transport Scotland’s rail plans are contained in its latest strategic transport projects review, which includes improvements to the Perth-Inverness and Edinburgh-Perth-Dundee lines, and speeding up cross-Border trains.

Its spokesperson said: “We continue to connect communities with education, leisure and business opportunities through rail investment projects such as the recently-delivered new stations at Reston, East Linton and Inverness Airport. We will add two more new stations when the Levenmouth rail link opens to passengers next year.