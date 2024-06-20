Party’s pledge to ban new diesel buses alarms major manufacturer

The SNP has pledged to ban the import and sale of diesel buses by next year, triggering a warning from a major Scottish bus manufacturer that the move risks 700 jobs.

The general election manifesto commitment would mean any new “non zero-emission” buses could not be brought into Scotland or sold “by 2025”.

The document said the SNP would “promote a fair and affordable transition to zero-emission transport fuels and ban the import and sale of new, non zero-emission buses by 2025”.

A party spokesperson confirmed: “We want Scottish manufacturers to only sell zero-carbon buses in the UK and we would look to bus operators to shift to net zero buses too.”

The move could also affect Stagecoach, Scotland’s biggest bus operator, which is replacing some of its oldest buses with new diesel vehicles as an interim step because electric buses are not yet feasible on longer rural routes without extra chargers.

The SNP pledge prompted Larbert-based Alexander Dennis, which builds both diesel and electric buses, to issue the blunt warning: “Quite simply, it puts our 700 Scottish bus manufacturing jobs at risk.”

Alexander Dennis autonomous buses running across the Forth Road Bridge between Edinburgh Park and Ferrytoll in Fife are among its diesel vehicles. (Photo by Alexander Dennis) | Alexander Dennis

The company told The Scotsman: "The policy pledge shows little regard for the domestic bus manufacturing industry in Scotland that Alexander Dennis is proud to be a part of. The pledge would ultimately drive bus manufacturing orders to overseas countries who are not subject to the Scottish Government's own fair work first rules.

“We are still building low-emission buses in Scotland for UK bus operators in addition to orders for zero-emission buses. The pledge creates uncertainty in terms of making future investment in Scottish manufacturing operations and would therefore impact our ability to create good Scottish jobs in the future.

“In addition to the uncertainty created, there is a knock-on effect for the supply chain. For every job in bus manufacturing, there are 3.25 more jobs in the supply chain."

The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), which represents the bus industry, said the “damaging” move would hit smaller operators hardest as most large firms had stopped buying new diesel buses.

Scotland director Paul White said: “By proposing an end of sale date for diesel buses of 2025, the SNP is mainly targeting small and medium-size firms and rural bus operators and the marginal, but socially necessary services they provide.

“The transition to zero-emission is not purely about cost. Practical concerns like the availability of charging infrastructure and vehicle range must be considered and make this manifesto pledge damaging for large swathes of Scotland.

“How does the SNP plan to deliver greater rural bus services if operators cannot source the vehicles required for additional rural routes? The proposal also puts UK bus manufacturing jobs at risk, creating uncertainty in the supply chain and potentially disadvantaging that sector in comparison to its global competitors.

“If the SNP wishes to accelerate the transition to a zero-emission bus fleet, it should commit to further rounds of the Scottish Zero Emission Bus Scheme and work with CPT and our operator and manufacturer members to map out a credible pathway that is just for operators, manufacturers and our passengers.”