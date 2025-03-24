Sinkhole discovered under busy city centre road as drivers warned of 'significant delays'
A busy street in Glasgow’s city centre has been partially closed due to a sinkhole.
The sinkhole’s discovered has forced the closure of Cowcaddens Road to all westbound traffic at its junction with Port Dundas Road and West Nile Street.
The road had already been reduced to one lane each way before the sinkhole was found.
Scottish Water, which is carrying out the repairs, said it did not know how long the roadworks would take.
The sinkhole was found near the junction with Hope Street, which is also now facing traffic restrictions.
A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: "The void is underneath the already coned off side of the carriageway, but we have to shut a third lane as well to carry out the repair safely.
"At this moment in time we do not know how long these emergency works and associated roadworks will be in place. However, we will work as quickly as safety allows to complete the works at the earliest opportunity."
"We appreciate it is going to cause significant delays to road users, but everyone's safety – our engineers and the public – is an absolute priority.
"People may want to consider using public transport if travelling to this busy area of the city centre, find another route or allow plenty of extra time."
