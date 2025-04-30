Scottish coastal road to remain shut for days after burst water main causes extensive damage

The road that is used to access a popular family park will remain closed at least until Thursday

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An East Lothian road is expected to remain closed for days after a burst water pipe caused extensive damage to the road surface at the weekend.

Drivers heading to Belhaven at the weekend found the main road that leads to East Link Family Park and the village of West Barns closed at Thistly Cross Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road in East Lothian is expected to be shut for days | Contributed

East Lothian Council said Scottish Water had fixed the burst water pipe, but the damage to the road was so extensive it would remain closed until at least Thursday.

A council spokesperson said: “Scottish Water attended the site and made the necessary repairs to the burst pipe. However, due to the damage to the carriageway, extensive reinstatement and resurfacing will be required.

“This work is being carried out by Scottish Water. It is scheduled to begin tomorrow and is expected to be finished by Thursday although this may be subject to change. The closure at Belhaven Road will remain in place until the works are completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Links Family Park, which had to close on Sunday after the road to their popular site was shut down, urged visitors this week to head to their entrance via Dunbar and “ignore” a road closed sign 25m east of the junction.

In a message on Facebook, the park operators said: “If coming on the A1 from the Haddington drive past our signed roundabout and instead enter Dunbar at the Spott Roundabout at ASDA then head into the town centre.