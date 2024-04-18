East Links Family Park, the current site run by Grant Bell, who has applied to develop another family farm-themed park about six miles down the road

A resident group has criticised a “fundamentally flawed” planning application for a family theme park that has attracted hundreds of objections.

Grant Bell, who runs East Links Family Park near Dunbar, East Lothian, had made an application to build a similar park six miles away at East Fortune Farm.

His existing lease at East Links will come to an end in 2026, but The Scotsman understands the entertainment park will continue to run under a new lease.

It is thought a decision could be made by East Lothian Council’s planning committee on the newly proposed site early next month.

Mr Bell’s plans have already seen backing from the council’s economic development department, but there have been more than 400 objections from residents and businesses in the surrounding area.

Some of the objections include claims the infrastructure, with narrow B roads, would not support a potential influx of traffic to the new site given the lack of public transport in the area. Residents claim the existing East Links park can attract up to 1,000 visitors a day, resulting in up to 800 car trips. The local authority's road services team has also said it will “not be able to support the proposals” as they currently stand.

There are concerns over loss of value in property adjacent to the proposed site, threats to biodiversity, including to badger setts and water voles found in the area, building on prime agricultural land suitable for crops, and questions over parking capacity.

In a letter addressed to the planning authorities, seen by The Scotsman, residents said correspondence released under Freedom of Information showed “apparent disregard for many of the objections made”, which they said had “severely detracted from the community’s confidence in the local planning process".

The community has questioned the need for and viability of two farm-themed parks within six miles of each other and called for a business plan for the new site to be submitted.

The Scotsman understands Mr Bell has not been required to submit a business plan as the development has been described as “a relocation” rather than an expansion.

A letter from residents states: “Our planning advisor finds it inconceivable that the council would not insist on a business plan. The community finds the council’s decision to waive the necessity for a business plan hard to understand as the council’s policy requires one for all large developments.”

Claims have also been made the applicant’s economic development report lists businesses who would benefit from the new site, but whom in fact submitted objections.

The Scotsman has also seen an opinion written by a KC to the council, which points out that paddocks on the site would also be subject to change of use in addition to areas marked in the planning application. Residents objecting said they believe this is a “fundamental flaw” in the application.

Tony Thomas, of APT Planning and Development, and who is representing Mr Bell, said reports completed by consultants on traffic, biodiversity, and disturbance concerns had "all been addressed and OK’d by the council."

He said there were “one or two outstanding road issues” that were still to be cleared ahead of when the planning committee meets.

In response to concerns over a lack of business plan, Mr Thomas said East Links was the intellectual property of Mr Bell and insisted the new site, if approved, would be a relocation of the business.

He said: “We have worked hard both to communicate what is proposed and respond to specific matters. The application represents the relocation of a successful and important East Lothian basis - over 100,000 visitors spending over £1.5 million each year, creating jobs for local young people and trying to ensure that visitor and tourist expenditure remains in East Lothian.”