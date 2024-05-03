ScotRail workers to stage series of 48-hour strikes over guards dispute

Workers on ScotRail are to strike in a dispute over the role of guards.

Around 100 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on services along the Barrhead and East Kilbride routes will stage a series of 48-hour weekend strikes from May 18, May 25 and June 1.

The union said it has concerns over the responsibilities of the conductor, including dispatch, opening and closing doors and their safety critical role.

ScotRail members voted overwhelmingly for strike action, with 76 per cent voting Yes on a 79 per cent turnout.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ScotRail members have spoken loud and clear – they will not allow the employer to dilute their roles and responsibilities as guards. Our members play a vital safety role with dispatch of services and while the train is on the move.