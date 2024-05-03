ScotRail workers to stage series of 48-hour strikes over guards dispute

About 100 ScotRail workers are set to go on strike in a series of 48-hour industrial disputes
By Alan Jones
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:03 BST
Comment

Workers on ScotRail are to strike in a dispute over the role of guards.

Around 100 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on services along the Barrhead and East Kilbride routes will stage a series of 48-hour weekend strikes from May 18, May 25 and June 1.

The union said it has concerns over the responsibilities of the conductor, including dispatch, opening and closing doors and their safety critical role.

ScotRail's class 380 electric trains are due to take over the Glasgow Central to Barrhead route on December 10. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)ScotRail's class 380 electric trains are due to take over the Glasgow Central to Barrhead route on December 10. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)
ScotRail's class 380 electric trains are due to take over the Glasgow Central to Barrhead route on December 10. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

ScotRail members voted overwhelmingly for strike action, with 76 per cent voting Yes on a 79 per cent turnout.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ScotRail members have spoken loud and clear – they will not allow the employer to dilute their roles and responsibilities as guards. Our members play a vital safety role with dispatch of services and while the train is on the move.

“The Scottish Government, which has overall responsibility for ScotRail, needs to wake up to the reality that our members want to be treated as valuable assets on the railway and they will not back down until a negotiated settlement is reached.”

