ScotRail will only be able to run reduced services on three lines which will be limited to between 7.30am and 6.30pm between Milngavie and Edinburgh (two trains per hour) and one train an hour between Glasgow and both Lanark and Larkhall.

The RMT had previously rejected a 5 per cent offer along with other improved benefits which is similar to the deal accepted by ScotRail’s train drivers in July.

Monday’s stoppage, which The Scotsman was first to report will be more disruptive than a series of separate RMT strikes in a dispute involving Network Rail signallers that have seen ScotRail running fewer than one in five of its services.

The RMT has threatened a one-day strike and indefinite overtime ban from next week. Picture: John Devlin

RMT members expected to take part in the walkout include train conductors and ticket examiners, station staff and cleaners.

The Scotsman understands the revised offer includes an extra £500 for using new technology, additional commission for platform staff selling tickets and train crew checking electronic tickets, and no compulsory redundancies extended a year to six years.

The RMT want the £500 payment doubled to £1,000.

RMT Scottish organiser Mick Hogg said: “The ScotRail RMT company council has overwhelmingly rejected the ScotRail revised offer.

"We are seeking a real cost of living pay increase of 8.2 per cent.

“Therefore strike action goes ahead Monday as planned.

“The RMT remains available to talk.”

The union has also announced an overtime ban from Friday October 14, although it remains unclear what impact that might have on services

The dispute is separate from one involving RMT members at Network Rail and English-based train firms including cross-Border operators like LNER and Avanti West Coast.