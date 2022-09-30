RMT members such as station staff and train conductors are already due to strike on Monday October 10. Picture: John Devlin

Members have also been instructed not to work on days off, or rest days.

The move, announced on Friday, comes on top of a one-day strike called for Monday, October 10 which is likely to affect most services outside the Glasgow area.

The RMT said it would particularly affect Sunday services, which depended on staff working overtime.

The union said it would be meeting the Scottish Government on Tuesday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told members: “Following a successful meeting of your representatives this week, it was agreed that it would be advantageous to escalate the dispute after the 24-hour strike on Monday October 10.

"You are instructed not work any overtime or work on a rest day from 0001 on Friday October 14 until further notice.

“I have advised management that this union remains available for meaningful talks in order to resolve this dispute.”

ScotRail said it was working on contingency plans for services during the strike on October 10 and “will update customers as soon as the plans are finalised”.

The RMT has called Britain-wide strikes in a separate pay dispute that includes Network Rail signallers which will halt most ScotRail services on Saturdays October 1 and 8.