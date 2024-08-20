A 12-month suspension of peak fares on all ScotRail services will end next month

Peak fares will return on all ScotRail services from next month after a key Scottish Government body announced it was scrapping the suspension of higher priced tickets.

Transport Scotland announced the decision on Tuesday morning, saying the peak fares suspension trial had only enjoyed a “limited degree of success”.

The Government had subsidised the temporary removal of ScotRail peak fares for the past 12 months as part of efforts to encourage commuters to travel by rail instead of private car.

The full-year subsidy has cost about £40 million.

The peak fares suspension on ScotRail services has been axed. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images | Getty Images

In justifying the decision, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The pilot primarily benefitted existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes. Although passenger levels increased to a maximum of around 6.8 per cent. It would require a 10 per cent increase in passenger numbers for the policy to be self-financing.

“The pilot will have been welcome in saving many passengers hundreds and in some cases thousands of pounds during the cost-of-living crisis, but this level of subsidy cannot continue in the current financial climate on that measure alone.

“I am aware, however, that a significant minority of people who cannot choose when they travel to and from work did and would benefit from lower priced rail travel – these are people who might find the return to peak fares challenging.

“I can therefore announce the introduction of a 12-month discount on all ScotRail season tickets and permanently amending the terms of flexipasses to allow for 12 single journeys for the price of ten, used within 60 days, equivalent to a 20 per cent discount for those who travel less frequently.

“Super off-peak tickets will also be reintroduced. The Scottish Government would be open to consider future subsidy to remove peak fares should UK budget allocations to the Scottish Government improve in future years.”

Greens transport spokesman Mark Ruskell described the decision as “deeply disappointing”.

“It is a hammer blow to the many workers all over Scotland who have to travel every day, but have no say on when they need to be at work,” he said.

“Ending peak rail fares is something that the Scottish Greens pushed hard for alongside rail workers unions and anti-poverty campaigners, and I know many will be angry to see the SNP bringing them back like this.“

“By reducing fares, we were able to support hundreds of thousands of commuters through the cost-of-living crisis while encouraging them to leave their cars at home. A lot of workers and their families saved hundreds of pounds.