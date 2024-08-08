Threat of ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper disruption after emphatic RMT strike vote

New pay offer rejected but talks due to continue

The prospect of more significant disruption on Scotland’s railways has increased after members of the largest rail union voted decisively for strikes over pay at ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced on Thursday it had received 85 per cent backing for stoppages at ScotRail on a 64 per cent turnout. Its thousands of members at the train operator include train crew and station staff.

ScotRail passengers face threat of increased disruption | John Devlin/The Scotsman

There was an even bigger mandate for walkouts at Caledonian Sleeper, which operates overnight Scotland-London trains, with 90 per cent support on a 66 per cent turnout. The RMT represents most staff there.

The news came hours after ScotRail is understood to have tabled another new pay offer at resumed talks with the RMT and its other three unions, which has been rejected by at least some of them. Further discussions have been arranged for next Thursday.

It is understood that the latest offer, believed to be over three years like previous one, did not include sufficient protection against future inflation levels.

At the talks a week ago, The Scotsman was told an offer of some 8.5 per cent over three years was tabled by ScotRail, comprising 3.5 per cent from April this year and 2.5 per cent in both 2025 and 2026. That came after the original offer of some 9.3 per cent offer over three years was knocked back. It would have a lower increase of 3 per cent paid in the first year, which would also have come in two stages.

The result of the RMT’s ballot comes ahead of the completion of strike votes by the other unions - Aslef, Unite and the TSSA - which are not due for several weeks.

However, ScotRail passengers have already suffered a 25 per cent reduction in services for a month after some train drivers stopped volunteering for overtime, which the Scottish Government-owned operator depends on to run all its services.

Despite the RMT vote, the union said it would be “speaking to both employers in order to come to a negotiated settlement”.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "I congratulate RMT members in ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper for this fantastic ballot result.

"Talks with both sets of employers will be convened in a bid to resolve this dispute."

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “Strikes on the railways help no one. It causes inconvenience for passengers and discourages people from using trains.

“These threats are a regular occurrence. Most people won't be joining Mick Lynch in applauding them. Both sides need to get round the table to stop any disruption.”

Alex Rowley, Scottish Labour's transport spokesperson, said: "These strikes will cause disruption to thousands of passengers whether commuters, tourists or those visiting family and friends.

"It is crucial employers get round the table with union representatives and address workers' concerns in a way that delivers for staff, passengers and the taxpayer."

ScotRail said it had met the unions several times in recent months to discuss its 2024-25 pay offer, in two separate negotiations with those representing drivers and other staff.

It said “further constructive talks” took place on Thursday and confirmed more meetings had been arranged for next Thursday.

The firm said it was formally notified by the RMT of the ballot last month and now awaited further information from the union after the result was announced.

ScotRail customer operations director Phil Campbell said: “We’re disappointed that RMT members have voted in favour of industrial action while negotiations on a pay offer are ongoing.

“We are keen to resolve this dispute and remain committed to continuing discussions with our trade union colleagues.

“We recognise the hard work of our colleagues and the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, and hope that we can come to an agreement on pay which reflects this, as well as providing value for money for the public finances.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Daniel O'Malley said: “This will be hugely frustrating news for rail passengers.

“SNP ministers simply cannot be trusted to deliver a rail service that runs when it is supposed to and arrives on time.

“Despite ScotRail being in public hands for two years, we seem to be as far as ever from the long-term solutions that our railway network needs.

“The government needs to get round the table with the unions to resolve this dispute as swiftly as possible.”

Kathryn Darbandi, managing director of Caledonian Sleeper, said: “We acknowledge the result of the recent ballot. We remain committed to ongoing and open dialogue with our team and the RMT.

“We hope a resolution can still be reached to avoid any impact for our guests and crew.”

An industry source told The Scotsman: “I understand the Westminster Government is making an offer to employees of train operators which they control next week, so it perhaps the unions are timing this process to apply pressure in Scotland to get a better offer by comparison.

“As Scotland's train companies are heavily subsidised by the Scottish Government, only they can approve an offer, which will increase the subsidy further and undermine the case for more services, more jobs and more investment.

