Union officials recommend acceptance of new 4.5 per cent offer

ScotRail is confident that threatened strikes will be averted after union officials accepted a new pay offer - but does not expect to restore its full timetable for another month, The Scotsman has learned.

Thousands of staff at the train operator will be recommended to agree to an improved 4.5 per cent deal, which is understood to have been hammered out a day before its main union was due to announce a series of stoppages.

ScotRail staff will be recommended to accept the new 4.5 per cent offer

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union had voted emphatically for walkouts and train drivers’ union Aslef was expected to follow suit in its strike ballot result that was due this week.

However, ScotRail said Aslef had now shelved the vote and would instead hold a ballot over the new offer, which will close on September 25.

The Scottish Government-owned operator said as a result its reduced temporary timetable, which has cut trains by 25 per cent, was expected to continue until the end of September.

It has meant earlier last trains on several routes and service frequency being halved.

The cuts were introduced in an attempt to provide a more reliable service after some drivers stopped volunteering for overtime, on which ScotRail depends, triggering dozens of short-notice cancellations.

The company hopes Aslef’s acceptance of the offer will mean more drivers will resume overtime, particularly on Sundays when services have been reduced by 40 per cent.

ScotRail service delivery director Mark Ilderton told The Scotsman: “The talks with trade union colleagues have been very constructive and it is a fantastic step forward with Aslef withdrawing the ballot for industrial action and moving forward with a member referendum on the pay offer.

“We’re pleased that we’ve been able to reach this position and would encourage all colleagues to support the offer.”

The one-year offer, backdated to April, comes after a three-year deal worth some 9 per cent, including around 3 per cent this year, was rejected.

The RMT, which includes train crew and station staff, will also recommend acceptance of the offer in a ballot of its members, including those at Caledonian Sleeper.

The leadership of engineers and cleaners union Unite, and office staff union TSSA, are being recommended to follow suit.

An industry source said: “The RMT ballot result for strike action at ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper was the straw that broke the camel’s back, which led to the ditching of a three-year deal.”

They said the union had planned to serve notice on ScotRail of a series of 24-hour and 48-hour strikes last Tuesday if an acceptable improved offer was not tabled at talks on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland said: “The progress on pay talks, with the unions’ recommendation to their national executive that the latest offer is taken to a members’ referendum, is welcome.