ScotRail passengers face disruption from indefinite RMT overtime ban from Friday

The RMT move as part of a long-running pay dispute follows a one-day strike on Monday which reduced ScotRail services to just three routes in its greatest disruption this year.

The overtime ban could see a return to short-notice cancellations like those when ScotRail drivers unofficially stopped volunteering for overtime in May as part of their own pay dispute.

ScotRail said it relied far less on RMT members doing overtime to keep services running than drivers, among whom there has been a shortage because of Covid restrictions delaying training.

The overtime ban follows a one-day strike on Monday. Picture: John Devlin

The Scottish Government firm said it did not expect to have to introduce a reduced timetable, as it did during the drivers’ dispute, which cut services by one third for two months.

However, the RMT represents staff such as conductors, with the trains they operate unable to run if the overtime ban leads to a shortage and no suitably-trained managers are available to step in.

Such trains operate across most of the ScotRail network other than in and around Glasgow.

ScotRail said the number of cancellations might depend on sickness levels and other short-notice absences.

It said there was “a chance of some cancellations” as early as Friday.

The RMT said Sundays would be particularly affected as it was still not part of the working week.

Other workers due to take part in the overtime ban include train ticket examiners, station staff, cleaners and maintenance engineers known as fitters.

ScotRail said it was looking to hold further talks with the RMT in attempt to settle the dispute, which has dragged on since May.

The RMT has rejected a series of offers, which have increased from the original 2.2 per cent to 5 per cent with other benefits and payments increased.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has predicted that a resolution to the ScotRail dispute will be easier than one in the union’s separate pay and conditions dispute with English-based train operators, which has led to eight days of strikes across the British network.

