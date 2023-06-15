Ticket prices to travel on ScotRail services will rise by 4.8 per cent from July 3

Fares to travel on ScotRail services will increase from next month in an end to the freeze on ticket prices, The Scotsman can reveal.

All fares will rise for ScotRail trips by 4.8 per cent from July 3.

The decision will end an extended freeze introduced by the Scottish Government to help amid the cost-of-living crisis triggered by rising inflation.

Fares are increasing on ScotRail services from July

The freeze was first announced in September last year, with the Government postponing any fares increase for three months from the usual rise in January.

Aslef Scotland organiser Kevin Lindsay said of the fares hike: “The Scottish Government’s decision to increase ScotRail ticket prices is a reckless one that threatens the progress of getting Scotland’s Railways back on track.

“To increase ticket prices during a cost-of-living crisis risks forcing more passengers off of trains rather than getting them on board with rail travel. The fact that this is being done in the face of all the evidence, which shows we need to shift more transport from road to rail in response to the climate emergency.

“The new transport minister’s immediate task must be to halt these fare hikes and urgently deliver the fare freeze the First Minister committed to months ago.”