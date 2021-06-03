ScotRail driver injured after tree smashed into train cab near Perth, investigators reveal

No details of the driver's injuries have been provided. Picture: RAIB

The Perth to Dundee service hit the fallen tree at 4.47pm on Friday May 21 near Glencarse, the UK Government’s rail accident investigation branch (RAIB) announced.

It said: “The tree penetrated the windscreen, causing injuries to the driver and damage to the cab.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail declined to provide any further details.

The RAIB added in a brief update on the crash: “We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

“The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.”

None of the passengers on the train were understood to be injured, with paramedics checking the carriages.

One passenger praised ScotRail staff on the train for doing an “amazing job”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.