ScotRail: Trains disrupted after tree falls and 'smashes through front window'

ScotRail services between Dundee and Perth have been disrupted by a fallen tree.

The tree fell down on a track between Perth and Dundee causing major disruption to services in the area.

One passenger tweeted: “Currently on a train between Perth and Invergowrie going to Dundee.

"A tree smashed through the front window. Not heard much information but hoping the driver is okay.”

It remains unclear as to whether or not anyone has been injured in the incident.

ScotRail confirmed in a statement on Twitter that a tree had fallen on the railway line between Perth and Dundee.

A spokesman for the company added that staff are working towards arranging for replacement bus services for passengers while engineers are on site dealing with the damage.

Another passenger said ScotRail staff on the train were doing an “amazing job” and that paramedics were onboard checking if everyone was okay.

She added: “Honestly, they [ScotRail staff] couldn't be doing any more, bloody brilliant bunch of guys.”

More as we have it.

