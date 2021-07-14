Balearic Islands moved to Scotland's Amber list (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images).

Spain's tourist hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera will be removed from the green list exempting all need to self-isolate from Monday due to concerns over rising coronavirus cases, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

Meanwhile Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan will go green, meaning arrivals in Scotland will not have to isolate for ten days on return regardless of their vaccine status.

The changes will be applied from 4am on Monday and will coincide with the end of the need to quarantine for fully-vaccinated UK residents and under-18s when returning from amber list nations.

The decision was taken on a four nations basis, and will also see the British Virgin Islands removed from the green list.

Both islands will become amber, and travellers must follow isolation and testing rules that apply.

Mairi McAllan, minister for environment, biodiversity and land reform said:

“From the outset we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.

“When we added the Balearic Islands to the green list we said we would be closely monitoring the data, and the increase in cases we have seen means we now have to take it off the green list."

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will go red, meaning ten days of isolation in a quarantine hotel are mandatory.

