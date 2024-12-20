Council demands SNP Government remove free bus pass from young people responsible for attacks

Councillors in Edinburgh have urged the Scottish Government to evoke powers to suspended free bus passes where anti-social behaviour is involved

Edinburgh City Council has called on the Scottish Government to remove free bus passes from young people guilty of anti-social behaviour on city transport.

The call comes on the back of growing violence on city buses. A total of £1,700 worth of damage in broken bus windows was recorded in three days last month amid a 60 per cent rise in reports of anti-social behaviour since the introduction of the passes in 2022.

Lothian Buses have be the targets of attacks over the past year. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

The SNP group warned against getting “into a dangerous place” targeting young people as the “obvious culprits”, claiming anti-social behaviour was widespread among adult passengers.

Labour’s Stephen Jenkinson accepted amendments from the Tories seeking the pursuit of stricter policing of bus passes for those under-22. The Lib Dems separately urged better use of existing laws to control anti-social behaviour on buses.

All parties agreed that attacks on bus drivers and bus vandalism were unacceptable.

Cllr Jenkinson said: “This issue has been prominent on buses in Edinburgh where a strings of incidents has raised alarms for public safety and the welfare of of bus staff.

“The free travel pass scheme introduced in 2022 was designed to provide young people with accessible transport, reducing costs and encouraging sustainable travel. Whilst its benefits cannot be overstated, with 100 million journeys made so far, it has undoubtedly brought unintended consequences.

“In recent months we have seen heightened reports of vandalism, verbal abuse and physical threats. This violence isn’t isolated. Across Edinburgh, anti-social behaviour has escalated. Police have identified patterns of young individuals misusing passes to travel between areas sometimes to engage in disruptive or even criminal behaviour.

“It’s crucial to recognise that the majority of young people, including my own children, use the pass responsibly. Eliminating the scheme entirely would penalise those who rely on it for education, for work or family commitments. Instead, measures must focus on accountability.

“Ideas such as temporarily suspending travel cards for those involved in misconduct have been debated and I know from my discussions with Lothian Buses they would be supported. But we know that technological and logistic hurdles currently remain.”

Cllr Katrina Faccenda said: “Its really important that bus operators step up and guarantee as safe a working environment as possible. We need Police Scotland to get more police actively on buses and the safety within bus stations.”

Speaking for his amendment, the SNP’s Danny Aston said: “We all know there are very real consequences when Lothian Buses withdraw services. It is a minority of people who are causing these problems and unfortunately not limited to young people. The worst incident I have witnessed towards a bus driver was by a fully grown adult man.

“I do think we need to be clear that bus operators can already restrict access in line with their conditions of carriage and I think there’s a lot of work to be done with operators with trade unions and others to further develop existing powers and what further powers might be needed.”

Cllr Neil Gardiner said: “I think we need to be careful when we exclude young people. The net consequence for young people and for wider society is not good, so on the one hand I stand up for drivers, but on the other hand I’m worried about the tone of this. I think we do need some good youth work.”