Ryanair wants a two-drink alcohol limit on all passengers at Scottish airports - here's why

The call to introduce a limit of two alcoholic drinks per passengers has been reissued by Ryanair

Ryanair has reiterated its call for a limit of two alcoholic drinks per passenger to be introduced at airport bars.

The airline said such a policy would result in “a safer travel experience for passengers and crews”.

The carrier announced last week it had started taking legal action to recover losses against disruptive passengers, as part of a “major misconduct clampdown”.

Ryanair said it filed civil legal proceedings against a passenger in Ireland to seek €15,000 (£12,600) in damages related to a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote that diverted to Porto in April last year.

Ryanair contends the passenger’s behaviour caused the diversion. It said the €15,000 consists of costs such as overnight accommodation for the more than 160 passengers and six crew members ( €7,000 or £5,900), Porto Airport landing and handling fees (€2,500 or £2,100) and Portuguese legal fees (€2,500 or £2,100).

A Ryanair spokesperson said European governments “repeatedly fail to take action when disruptive passengers threaten aircraft safety and force them to divert”.

He went on: “It is time that European Union authorities take action to limit the sale of alcohol at airports. Airlines like Ryanair already restrict and limit the sale of alcohol on board our aircraft, particularly in disruptive passenger cases.

“However, during flight delays, passengers are consuming excess alcohol at airports without any limit on purchase or consumption.

“We fail to understand why passengers at airports are not limited to two alcoholic drinks [using their boarding pass in exactly the same way they limit duty free sales], as this would result in safer and better passenger behaviour on board aircraft, and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe.”