A woman has been charged after she allegedly “became disruptive” onboard an Edinburgh-bound flight.

Police were called to Edinburgh Airport on the morning of Tuesday, October 1 following reports of a “disturbance” on a Ryanair flight from Marrakesh in Morocco to the Capital.

Cabin crew requested police assistance and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was removed from the aircraft before she was given a recorded police warning.

A woman was charged after a disturbance on a flight arriving at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday morning. | Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on a flight arriving at Edinburgh Airport on the morning of Tuesday, 1 October, 2024.

“A 29-year-old woman was charged in connection and was given a Recorded Police Warning.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Marrakesh to Edinburgh (September 30 ) called ahead for police assistance after a passenger became disruptive onboard.