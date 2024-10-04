Edinburgh Airport flight chaos as 'disruptive' passenger is arrested over 'disturbance'
Police were called to Edinburgh Airport on the morning of Tuesday, October 1 following reports of a “disturbance” on a Ryanair flight from Marrakesh in Morocco to the Capital.
Cabin crew requested police assistance and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was removed from the aircraft before she was given a recorded police warning.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on a flight arriving at Edinburgh Airport on the morning of Tuesday, 1 October, 2024.
“A 29-year-old woman was charged in connection and was given a Recorded Police Warning.”
A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Marrakesh to Edinburgh (September 30 ) called ahead for police assistance after a passenger became disruptive onboard.
“The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Edinburgh and this passenger was removed. This is now a matter for local police.”