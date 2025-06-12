Ryanair introduces £500 fine for disruptive passengers to crack down on 'unacceptable' flight behaviour

By Neil Lancefield
Comment
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
A fine for disruption by passengers is being introduced by Ryanair.

Disruptive Ryanair passengers removed from planes will be fined £500, the airline has announced.

The carrier said this would be the “minimum” punishment and it would continue to pursue passengers for civil damages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A Ryanair passenger plane coming into land.placeholder image
A Ryanair passenger plane coming into land. | PA

Ryanair expressed hope the new policy would “act as a deterrent to eliminate this unacceptable behaviour”.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “It is unacceptable that passengers are made to suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behaviour.

“To help ensure that our passengers and crew travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers, we have introduced a £500 fine, which will be issued to any passengers offloaded from aircraft as a result of their misconduct.

“While these are isolated events which happen across all airlines, disruptive behaviour in such a confined shared space is unacceptable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Air India crash: Passenger plane carrying 242 people bound for UK crashes near India airport after take-off

Ryanair has repeatedly called for a limit of two alcoholic drinks per passenger to be introduced at airport bars in response to an increase in disorder on flights.

A Ryanair plane sits on the tarmac. Picture: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Imagesplaceholder image
A Ryanair plane sits on the tarmac. Picture: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

It claims this would result in “a safer travel experience for passengers and crews”.

Subscribe today to the Scotsman’s Transport newsletter

Passengers causing disruption during flights can cause aircraft to be diverted, which often costs the airline thousands of pounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryanair announced in January it had started taking legal action to recover losses from disruptive passengers, as part of what it described as a “major misconduct clampdown”.

The airline company said it filed civil legal proceedings against a passenger in Ireland to seek €15,000 (£12,600) in damages related to a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote, which diverted to Porto in April last year.

Ryanair contends the passenger’s behaviour caused the diversion.

It said the €15,000 consists of costs such as overnight accommodation for the more than 160 passengers and six crew members (£5,900), Porto airport landing and handling fees (£2,100) and Portuguese legal fees (£2,100).

Related topics:RyanairAirlineDisruptionTravelSpacePeopleIndia
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice