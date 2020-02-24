Rush-hour disruption on major roads as Scotland braces for 'significant' snowfall

Transport Scotland is warning of disruption to travel during rush-hour due to a forecast of "significant" snowfall across the country.

The Met Office has a yellow warning for snow in place between 3am and 10pm on Monday.

It covers much of Scotland and the transport body is warning of disruption to travel, particularly in the Central Belt.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "We are being advised by the Met Office to expect significant amounts of snowfall across much of Scotland overnight and into tomorrow morning

(Monday), in particular in the Central Belt during rush hour, so there is potential for people's journeys to be disrupted.

"As always, we ask that people check for the very latest information before heading off on their journeys, drive to the conditions and follow any Police Scotland travel advice.

Congestion on roads leading into Edinburgh has been reported this morning as Scotland braces for snowfall. Pictures; Traffic Scotland/Met Office

"People can check Traffic Scotland's travel service which will give details of what's happening on the trunk road network, allowing them to plan ahead as necessary.

"Other modes of transport - ferries, trains and flights may also be disrupted, so we ask people to check with their operators before setting out."

Congestion

Already this morning traffic is backing up on major routes into Edinburgh.

Met Office yellow warnings for snow are in place today.

Congestion has been reported on the M90 southbound of junction two to Queensferry Crossing, the M9 southbound at New Bridge, the M8 eastbound at junction four and the Edinburgh City Bypass westbound between Gilmerton and dreghorn.

Trains between Stirling, Dunblane and Perth are not running today but ScotRail has advised replacement buses will operate instead.

The warning comes after falling ice and snow forced the closure of the Queensferry Crossing for the first time.

Operators Amey shut the £1.35 billion bridge over the Forth on the night of Monday February 10 amid severe weather and concerns for safety.

Up to eight vehicles were damaged as a result of the ice falls.

It was deemed the bridge was safe to reopen at 10.45am on Wednesday February 12.

Inspector Greg Dinnie, from Police Scotland, said: "We are advising motorists who will be travelling in the areas affected by the weather warning to travel with caution; potential snow and disruption is expected, particularly on higher ground.

"Be prepared to slow down and drive at speeds that are appropriate for the conditions. Plan your journey in advance, allow extra time and make sure that your vehicle is adequately prepared.

"You can keep up to date with weather and road information by following The Met Office and Transport Scotland on social media."