Scotland weather: Parts of country to be hit by up to 8 inches of snow

The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning for Monday.

The warning period starts three hours earlier, now at 3am, and has been extended until 10pm.

Snow in the central belt is expected for morning rush hour and on higher ground, winds of up to 70mph could lead to 8 inches of snow accumulating.

The Met Office has said transport disruption is "inevitable".

On Monday, the western half of Scotland has been warned to expect yet another low pressure system impacting on the transport network.This warning affects Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Islands, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.

Neil Armstrong is a chief forecaster at the Met Office. He said:“Another deep low-pressure system early next week provides a continuation of the extremely unsettled period the UK has endured.

“With further rain in the forecast over the coming days, additional rainfall could create further challenges as river catchments are more likely to respond to extra rainfall more quickly.

“Flooding, especially in areas already heavily affected, remains a possibility.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has 11 flood alerts and 13 – more serious – flood warnings in place. These include Ayr and Troon in Ayrshire, Callander in Stirlingshire and parts of the Upper Tay and Pitlochry in Perthshire.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said crew were returning from a training exercise at a local hospital, with no patients on board.

She added:”It seems they had a bit of bad luck with the weather.”

Severe weather on Friday cancelled all sailings on a number of west coast Cal Mac crossings, including Ardrossan to Brodick on Arran, a route which remains completely closed yesterday as well.

There were further cancellations between Oban and Castlebay on Barra, Tarbert to Portavadie and Mallaig to Lochboisdale.

Visitors to Edinburgh Castle were turned away due to atrocious weather conditions though managers said they would keep the situation under review.