Competitors will dash between St Andrew Square or Newhaven and Edinburgh Park

Runners will be challenged to race a tram across Edinburgh in an innovative event planned for next month.

Participants will try to reach Edinburgh Park Central from a tram stop in the city centre or Newhaven before the tram gets there.

Blast Running race director Catriona Bruce | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

They will be permitted to take any route other than along the tram line itself, which is indirect anyway.

Up to around 500 places will be available for the Race The Tram! event, which is scheduled to start at 8am on Sunday, June 22.

Entrants will board an eastbound tram at Edinburgh Park Central and alight at either St Andrew Square or Newhaven and run back.

Their goal is get to Edinburgh Park Central before their tram has completed its return journey there after turning round at the Newhaven terminus.

Runners will need to cover the 5.5 miles from St Andrew Square in about one hour ten minutes or the 7.5 miles or from Newhaven in 50 minutes.

Race director Catriona Bruce, of Blast Running, said the event was inspired by her friend Richard Guthrie, who launched the “Fulham Dash” in London nearly 30 years ago to celebrate Roger Bannister’s record-breaking four-minute mile in 1964.

The 1.5-mile race involves trying to beat a Tube train between South Kensington and Fulham Broadway.

The inaugural event is being held on Sunday June 22 | Blast Running

Ms Bruce said: “Join us for a brand new event in Edinburgh’s running scene. Navigate the city. Outsmart the tram. Can you get back before it does?

“But don’t follow the same route as the tram - you are orienteering your way around town to beat it back to where you got on. On race day, there will be lots of excited runners on the tram waiting to get off.

“We are still waiting on the final go-ahead from the city council. However, we are confident permission will be granted and have opened entries on that basis.”

The event will join long-established urban orienteering-style challenges across the city such as the Seven Hills of Edinburgh race and Scurry to the Sea from the Pentlands to Musselburgh.

Runners will have a choice of racing back to the Edinburgh Park Central tram stop from St Andrew Square or Newhaven | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Ms Bruce said the choice of the event’s charity, Meningitis Now, was inspired by Blast Running competitor and marshal Alan Glynn, who founded the Alexis Rose Fitness Family in memory of his daughter, who died from the disease in 2011.

Margaret Graham, the city council’s culture and communities convener, welcomed the novel contest.

She said: “Edinburgh is a thriving festivals city and we’re proud of the variety of unique and interesting events that take place all year round.

“All events are subject to the appropriate processes and permissions and we look forward to working with the organiser on this exciting race.”

Graeme Jack, who chairs Athletics Trust Scotland as well as the West End Road Runners club in Glasgow, said: “Running‘s resurgence is down to a growing awareness that it’s for everyone, and a great way of building friendships and connections as well as fitness.