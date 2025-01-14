Roads closed after concrete falls from busy city centre bridge carrying 150,000 vehicles a day

The concrete fell from the busy city centre bridge onto the carriageway below

A series of “reactive inspections” will be carried out after debris fell from a busy motorway bridge in the heart of Glasgow.

Police were called to Paisley Road under the M8 about 3am on Monday after receiving reports of debris falling from the Kingston Bridge.

Several roads will be closed overnight after debris fell from the Kingston Bridge

Paisley Road West was temporarily closed following the incident while the concrete was removed, but has since reopened.

Further inspections will now be carried out by Amey south-west, which is responsible for maintaining trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland, to assess the bridge’s condition.

The structure is one of the busiest bridges in Europe. At 270m long and 40m wide, the bridge carries an estimated 150,000 vehicles each day using the M8 through Glasgow’s city centre.

The Kingston Bridge will be closed at times. | Google

An Amey south-west spokesperson said: "Amey undertakes a series of routine inspections at varying frequencies each year.

"However, recent adverse weather has caused deterioration that could not be previously identified. Following this incident, a programme of reactive inspections will be carried out across the structure. These inspections will inform future maintenance at this location if required."

The company said Paisley Road would be shut overnight between Seaward Street and Dalintober Street on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to carry out emergency works.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: : "Around 3am on Monday, January 13, 2025, officers received a report of concrete having fallen from a bridge over Paisley Road West, Glasgow.