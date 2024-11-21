M8 closed in both directions due to 'police incident'

Published 21st Nov 2024, 09:55 GMT
Rush hour traffic diverted off one of Scotland’s busiest motorways

Morning rush-hour traffic has had to be diverted off one of Scotland’s busiest motorways because of a “police incident”.

The M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh was closed in both directions before 9am on Thursday at Junction 10 near Easterhouse.

The M8 was closed in both directions before 9amThe M8 was closed in both directions before 9am
The M8 was closed in both directions before 9am | PA

The motorway was shortly after reopened to westbound traffic but remained closed eastbound.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to find alternative routes, as emergency services were called to the scene.

Motorists were being diverted through on and off slip roads at earlier junctions while the incident was being investigated.

