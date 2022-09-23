Train strikes: ScotRail services to face significant disruption on October 10 as RMT members strike due to pay dispute

RMT members, voted on Tuesday to strike after rejecting an improved five per cent pay offer from ScotRail.

This is despite the Scottish Government, which nationalised ScotRail in April, stating “there can be no increase on the current pay offer”, adding industrial action was likely to mean “continued timetable changes and more short-term cancellations”.

It will see members walk out on the final day of the SNP’s conference in Aberdeen and potentially coincide with speeches from the First Minister and other senior SNP figures.

It is also the latest in a long line of industrial action taken by public sector employees in Scotland this year, following council workers in the summer and potentially teachers if they vote for strike action.

Staff striking will include train conductors, train ticket examiners, hospitality staff, engineers, cleaners and ticket office staff.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said: "ScotRail has today been notified by the RMT that its members will hold ScotRail strike action on Monday, 10 October. This will have significant consequences for the service we are able to offer our customers.

"We will update our customers in the coming days on the full extent of the impact of industrial action."

ScotRail staff will strike on Monday, October 10.

The ScotRail staff strikes will follow more than 40,000 RMT members from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies taking to picket lines on Saturday, October 8, with the union claiming the action will effectively shut down the railway network.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This is a disappointing outcome, particularly in light of the very good offer made.

“The pay offer represents a five per cent increase in basic pay, plus an excess revenue share premium potentially worth up to £195 every four weeks if revenue targets are exceeded.

“In August, ScotRail had tabled a further improved offer of a £300 payment to every full-time equivalent member of the general grades and pro-rata for part-time staff, as recognition of the need to use technology, like mobile devices and upgraded ticket printing machines.

“Any industrial action will undoubtedly have negative impacts on passengers and also employees. It is also likely to mean continued timetable changes and more short term cancellations disadvantaging everyone.

“We want to provide a long term, secure future for Scotland’s railway so encouraging more people to travel by rail and ensure that Scotland’s railway plays a pivotal role in addressing climate change and meeting our targets to cut transport emissions.

“The issues at hand need to be settled but there can be no increase on the current pay offer. The Scottish Government will honour the agreement to fund the previously agreed 2.2 per cent through the public sector pay policy, with the remainder self-funded through increased revenue and rostering efficiencies.

"In contrast to the UK Government, we are still very much committed to working collaboratively with Trade Unions to make the publicly owned ScotRail a success.”

