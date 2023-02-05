Return tickets ‘to be scrapped’ in UK Government rail shake-up

Return rail tickets are to be scrapped for cross-Border and other English-based train operators under plans to be announced on Tuesday, according to reports.

They would be replaced by passengers buying two single journeys for round trips, as east coast operator London North Eastern Railway trialled in 2020.

There could also be a renewed effort on shifting passengers from paper tickets to fares being stored on their phones and other mobile devices, which the industry has been attempting for years.

The moves are expected to be confirmed by UK transport secretary Mark Harper, who reports suggest will also commit to the creation of a new body to run the network south of the Border, known as Great British Railways (GBR), which was envisaged would become its “single controlling mind”.

LNER trialled single tickets only in 2020. Picture: LNER

However, it is unclear whether any of the changes he will outline will take effect in Scotland, where control over much of the industry is devolved to the Scottish Government.

Mr Harper’s move may therefore be more significant in attempting to restore industry faith in the planned creation of GBR, which some believed had stalled or even been shelved following its announcement by then prime minister Boris Johnson and former transport secretary Grant Shapps in 2021.

It followed a major two-year review of the rail system on behalf of the UK Government by former British Airways chief executive Keith Williams following a series of disastrous new timetable introductions south of the Border.

However, reports suggest Mr Harper is understood to have “moved away from his predecessor's ‘state heavy’ approach, which some have likened to the return of British Rail”.

Bill Reeve, Transport Scotland’s head of rail, told MSPs last March: “Are we clear as to how this will be applied in Scotland? The answer is no.”