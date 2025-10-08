Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to re-open a rail line to St Andrews has been rejected by Transport Scotland in a “slap in the face” for the Fife town, The Scotsman has learned.

The Scottish Government agency said “a clear case has not been made” to progress plans for either a rail or tram-style light rail scheme.

A visualisation of St Andrews Station | Gill Waugh/StARLink

But the body said there was evidence an improved rail-bus interchange to and from Leuchars six miles away instead “could provide improvements for passengers”.

The decision came in response to a report commissioned by the St Andrews Rail Link campaign (StARLink) which has been lobbying for 36 years for its reconnection to the rail network after the line was closed in 1969.

The study was commissioned seven years ago, with the then Transport Secretary Michael Matheson announcing its funding in the town.

The blow comes a year after a six-mile line to Leven in Fife was re-opened after a similar gap, and just after the tenth anniversary of the re-opening of the Borders Railway between Edinburgh and Tweedbank.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We have reviewed the detailed appraisal report from StARLink, which has considered heavy and light rail options at St Andrews. The outcome of this review is that a clear case has not been made for either option to be progressed further.

“However, there is evidence to suggest that improved rail-bus interchange for journeys to and from St Andrews via Leuchars could provide improvements for passengers.

“While the existing rail-bus link offers a fast and frequent service with integrated ticketing, there may be ways to go further in order to make journeys to and from St Andrews via Leuchars as attractive and seamless as possible.

“We have offered to work alongside StARLink and partners including Fife Council, SEStran and the operators to explore options to further improve bus-rail integration.”

StARLink convener Jane Ann Liston said: “St Andrews has been described as the cradle of Scottish tourism as well as a combination of Scotland's Oxbridge and Canterbury. In addition, its role as the home of golf contributes £317 million to the economy a year.

“As such, it is a key destination, last year attracting 7m visitors according to the St Andrews Business Improvement District.

“It is therefore disappointing and perplexing that Transport Scotland has decided that St Andrews can make do with a better bus link to Leuchars station rather than being connected to the rail network, enabling direct travel to Edinburgh, and Dundee and all points north.

“We've been here before - back in 2008, the Scottish Government decided to rename the bus service a 'virtual branch line', which, rather than getting people out of cars, resulted in Leuchars car park being doubled in size.

“Even the higher frequency of buses nowadays only tempts a minority of railway passengers away from cars and taxis, all trundling along the busiest road in North East Fife, and then driving round and round in the town trying to find somewhere to park.