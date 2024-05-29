Six-mile line reconnects most populous area of Scotland without a rail link

It may only be a nine-minute journey off the main line, but the branch to Leven that was officially opened on Wednesday is likely to transform one of the most deprived areas of Scotland for decades.

Indeed, the warm, bright spring morning that greeted the first train as it hugged the Fife coast from Edinburgh brought to mind the railway’s past in bringing holidaymakers from the cities to Leven’s mile-long beach.

And on arrival at the town’s brand new station, lapping waves on the coast were visible just a few hundred metres down the final stretch of the River Leven.

Given the right weather, could this line once again provide a seaside day out - 55 years after its closure?

But more than that, the new permanence of the railway as a transport link compared to flighty and slower bus services is seen as providing the vital confidence needed for new investment in the 30,000 population Methil-Leven-Buckhaven conurbation.

The first of an expected 700,000 annual passengers will get their chance to jump on board from Sunday, with the initial hourly service to and from Edinburgh taking about one hour ten minutes. A second station, Cameron Bridge, will also open.

First Minister John Swinney steps off a train at Leven Station to officially open the Levenmouth rail line on Wednesday. (Photo by Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman)

The re-opened line, although just six miles long after it leaves the Edinburgh-Aberdeen line just north of Kirkcaldy, also proved an unexpected travel delight.

Far from a bleak post-industrial wasteland, much of the route follows the River Ore and River Leven valleys, with their pretty water meadows and yellow gorse.

Walkers stopped to wave and take pictures of the train as we passed - along with hard-hatted workers at Diageo’s sprawling distillery complex, which so far appears to have ignored the railway’s potential, but seeing it open could just change that.

First Minister John Swinney, stepping off the train in Leven with several hundred invited guests, was ebullient in his praise for Scotland’s first new line for nine years after the Borders Railway.

One of Mr Swinney’s first assignments after taking up the post was to visit the £117 million project, and its opening will come as welcome and timely good news for the SNP at the start of the general election campaign.

He said: “It can only be described as a day of unbridled joy for the communities of Leven and the Kingdom of Fife.”