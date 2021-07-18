Troon Station: Cause of fire still unknown as passengers asked not to travel to Ayr by train

There will be no services from Glasgow Central to Ayr past Kilwinning until at least Monday.

The fire service was called to the blaze in Barassie Street – in the ticket office – around lunchtime on Saturday and it took several hours to bring under control. No-one was injured.

ScotRail the Fire Commander and British Transport Police closed the line immediately, and services between Glasgow Central and Ayr were suspended.

The fire yesterday from the beach. Pictures: @StephanieCC11

Much of the building on platform one has been destroyed and an overhead power cable damaged. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Emergency services were still at the scene on Saturday night and a cordon has been set up around the building.

The train operator organised replacement bus services from Ayr, Largs, Kilmarnock and Troon stations to transport people who had already completed the outward leg of their journey before the fire broke out, back to Kilwinning station.

From there they were able to transfer to a shuttle train service to Glasgow Central. Several hundred passengers were affected.

ScotRail is working on an appropriate contingency timetable that will see services terminate at, and start back from, Kilwinning.

It is likely there will be two services an hour between Glasgow and the Ayrshire town.

Glasgow – Largs / Ardrossan services are running.

ScotRail is also advising customers to closely monitor its Twitter feed for the most up to date information on the running of services over the next few days.

