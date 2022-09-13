Queen Elizabeth II death: Images of Scotland a fitting farewell for the Queen who loved it so much

Striking vision of sun-sparkled countryside in Royal Deeside as the royal cortege made its way south from Balmoral on Sunday, along with images of the majesty of Edinburgh's Old Town for Monday’s procession, have been beamed into homes around the world.

And as the Queen’s body departed the Scottish capital on Tuesday amid more September sunshine, with crowds 20-people deep watching on along the Royal Mile, the classic vistas of Scotland again provided a suitably fitting send-off.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing over the Queensferry Crossing as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral on Sunday

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said the images had “captured the magnificence” of a country much loved by the royal family.

He said: “The pictures and footage of Queen Elizabeth II’s journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh through the rural splendour of Royal Deeside and the villages, towns and cities beyond were both moving and memorable. They very much captured the magnificence of Scotland’s natural assets and the warmth of its people on what was a historic day of solemnity.

“Scotland has had the focus of the world’s eye over the last few days and the images we have seen will, I’m quite sure, remain in the hearts and minds of many millions across the globe.

"Our thoughts remain very much with the royal family as the Queen leaves Scotland for the final time.”

The hills of Aberdeenshire, which could have easily been covered in cloud, had instead reached out to the blue sky as the Queen was transported south from Balmoral.

It is no surprise so many, including the Queen during her happiest moments, have found this part of the world so enticing.

Places such as Banchory, Ballater and Balmoral will be etched in the memories of the thousands who travelled to say goodbye, as well as those who watched on TV.

The images of the monarch’s cortege crossing a sun-kissed Queensferry Crossing, alongside the Forth Bridge, will live long in the memory.

That crossing felt particularly apt due to the fact the Queen had opened the third bridge in the trio – the Forth Road Bridge – in September 1964.

More than 50 years later in 2017, she opened the brand new Queensferry Crossing.

The bridges represent both the staying power of the monarchy, given the oldest and most famous of the three was opened by King Edward VII, her great-grandfather, and the scale and rapidity of the progress made by the United Kingdom during her reign.

The pictures of a packed Royal Mile three days in a row are most often linked to the modern phenomena of the Fringe and the Edinburgh Festival, but in this case it was an outpouring of grief from the gathered thousands which caused the street to throng with people.

Images of St Giles’ Cathedral, itself an underappreciated gem at Edinburgh's heart, will be among those which remain in the world’s psyche for years to come.

The Queen’s final farewell gave Scotland the opportunity to present itself to the world as the late monarch would have wanted people to remember it by.