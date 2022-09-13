Queen Elizabeth II death: Mourners describe ‘emotional’ experience at St Giles' Cathedral, saying ‘I want to queue up and go again’

Lines up to two miles long snaked around the Meadows late on Monday night, with some people queuing until the early hours. However, by 7am the lines had cleared, with people reporting waiting times of just half an hour – until mourners began to flock to the Old Town once more around 9am.

Those lucky enough to have made it inside the cathedral, where the Queen has laid at rest since Monday afternoon, described the experience as “emotional”.

Sam MacEwan, from Livingston, said: "It was quite emotional for me. I was lucky enough to see the Changing of the Guard. I’m a scout and the Queen is very important to us, we make a pledge to serve God and the Queen. I was on my way back from London when I heard the Queen had died and I knew I had to pay my respects in Edinburgh.”

Members of the public leave St Giles' Cathedral after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Anke Kietz, from Edinburgh, stopped to pay her respects after dropping her daughter at school.

"It was really nice and quiet, but feels very quick when you are inside – I feel like I want to queue up and go there again,” she said. “I’m really glad to have done it, it feels like such a big event.

"I am grateful that we have had a chance to grieve and to say goodbye. I don’t usually follow the royal family very closely, but I have so much respect for her and what she has done, not just for this country, but for countries around the world. It is amazing how countries everywhere have so much respect for her, not just because she’s the Queen, but because of how she has been Queen.”

Sam MacEwan found the experience emotional. Picture: Jane Bradley

Michele Michie got up early to catch a 6am train to Edinburgh from Helensburgh.

"I just wanted to pay my respects,” she said. “She’ll be gone today and this was the last chance. I was going to come last night, but I saw how long the queues were, I didn’t know what to do.”

Julia Monelle, from Edinburgh, was queuing to enter St Giles with her ten-year-old twins Millie and Grace.

Graham Lyle wanted to pay his respects on behalf of his father.

“I couldn’t not come,” she said. “It is an historic occasion, especially for the kids. When they’re much older, they will know that this happened and that they were there. It doesn’t matter to them so much now, but it will then.

"We went down to the Meadows last night and saw the queues were snaking up and down the paths, so went home. This morning has been very quick. We came down not expecting to be able to get in, we were going to wait to see the cortege later, but we were lucky.”

Graham Lyle travelled to St Giles from Dalkeith.