Hundreds of Edinburgh drivers fined in Scotland’s first crackdown on pavement and double parking

More than 200 drivers have been fined for parking on pavements, beside dropped kerbs or for double parking since Edinburgh became the first area of Scotland to enforce the new law last week, The Scotsman can reveal.

Several other cities are poised to follow suit, with nearly 150 warning notices issued in Glasgow. Councils have been given the power to issue £100 fines to motorists since such parking became illegal north of the Border in December. Fines are halved to £50 if paid within two weeks.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport

The City of Edinburgh Council said between the start of enforcement on Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, February 6, a total of 218 fixed penalty notices had been issued. These included 179 fines for pavement parking, 11 for parking at a dropped kerb at crossing points and 28 for double parking.

Enforcement of the pavement parking ban is expected to start in Glasgow soon after being launched in Edinburgh last week. (Photo by The Scotsman)

Parking attendants are focusing on streets where people have reported problems or where bin lorries or buses can’t get through because of illegally parked vehicles. Busy streets and those with narrow pavements are also being targeted.

Glasgow City Council said it planned to start enforcement “in the near future”. The local authority has issued 146 warnings on problem streets in the Springburn, Milton, Strathbungo, Barmulloch, Pollokshields, Shawlands and Battlefield areas.

Edinburgh Council transport convener Scott Arthur said: “We introduced these changes to make our streets safer and more accessible for everyone, and we’re already seeing more considerate parking across the city.

"I’ve heard from people too, including those with visual impairments or mobility issues, who really appreciate clear and passable pavements as a result of the ban.”

Angus Millar, his Glasgow Council counterpart, said: “Pavement parking and other types of problematic parking deters people from walking in their communities and can create safety issues for wheelchair users and people pushing prams. The new powers that allow enforcement will help us tackle the many complaints we receive from concerned residents across the city.

“Our back office systems are being updated in line with the new legislation and aim to begin full enforcement of the new powers in the near future. We are also undertaking a full assessment of the roads network to help us establish if it would be appropriate to exempt any streets from a pavement parking ban.”

Dundee City Council said: “Parking attendants will be patrolling all areas of the city and penalty charge notices may be issued at any time of the day.” Aberdeen City Council has not announced a date for the start of enforcement, but said it would be “early in 2024”.

Neil Greig, the Scotland-based adviser to motoring group IAM RoadSmart, said: “It’s early days yet to see if these fines have any deterrent effect or actually deliver safer pavements for pedestrians.

"If Edinburgh Council could show that these 179 drivers were the worst and most persistent offenders, that would help soften the blow for those poor residents who are already facing new double yellow lines outside their homes to make this heavy-handed policy work.