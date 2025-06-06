Passengers warned of strikes at Glasgow Airport this summer over union's dispute with 5 companies

Five companies have been given a fortnight to address Unite’s demands or strike action could be called at Glasgow Airport for this summer.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holidaymakers have been issued a fresh warning of the potential for strike action at Glasgow Airport over the summer, as a leading union confirmed more than 800 workers from five companies were involved in pay disputes.

Unite said workers at Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, Swissport, Menzies Aviation and Falck could be balloted for walkouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew arrive at Glasgow airport. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

The union said if there was no successful resolution to the disputes in the coming days, it would move towards holding votes on industrial action within two weeks. Unite warned strikes could “ground planes and passengers”.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said walkouts could be held from the middle of July. More than 100 Swissport workers are locked in a dispute about rotas and work-life balance, according to Unite.

The union said the company “is demanding that workers at extreme short notice have to work shifts at various times and for various durations, which is directly impacting on their personal lives”.

Unite said some Swissport staff were “struggling with chronic fatigue”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 250 ICTS Central Search workers, who deal with passengers directly in the security search area and process them for flights, are involved in a dispute over under-staffing, working conditions and pay.

A total of 120 workers employed by Glasgow Airport Limited have rejected a basic 3.6 per cent pay increase, with staff including airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers involved. The same 3.6 per cent pay increase was rejected by 50 Falck firefighters who perform fire safety functions at the airport.

Meanwhile 300 Menzies Aviation workers, including dispatchers, allocators, airside agents and controllers, have rejected a basic uplift worth around 4.25 per cent.

The union recently announced a series of what it said were wage wins for 100 North Air workers across Scottish airports, and more than 140 staff based at Glasgow Airport employed by ABM and OCS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hundreds of workers at Glasgow Airport are heading towards summer strike action which would ground planes and passengers. The companies involved are all highly profitable and can easily afford to give our members better pay and working conditions.

“The truth is that they are denying fair pay increases to cynically boost their profits.”

Unite had previously indicated that strikes could also hit Edinburgh Airport this summer. The union said last month around 300 workers based at Scotland’s busiest airport had separately rejected a pay rise worth around 4 per cent.

The departures area at Edinburgh Airport.

The Scotsman understands talks took place on Friday, but a breakthrough at Edinburgh is yet to be reached. It is understood there has been at least one instance in the past of pay deals being negotiated separately with companies operating out of Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McIlvogue said: “Unite is in dispute with companies at Glasgow Airport, which could ultimately bring hundreds of workers out on strike. The companies can resolve these disputes with Unite before that situation happens by addressing the legitimate concerns and pay aspirations of our members.

“If the companies refuse to work with Unite to resolve these disputes, then we will have no option but to open strike ballots. This could mean strike action happening from the middle of July.”

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: "We have ongoing dialogue with Unite regarding a pay deal for our direct workforce."