Hundreds of workers at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports have rejected separate pay offers.

Strikes could hit Edinburgh’s two busiest airports this summer if a breakthrough in pay talks is not reached after ground services crew voted to reject offers.

About 600 workers employed by Menzies Aviation at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports, including dispatchers, allocators, airside agents and controllers, had rejected two separate pay offers, union Unite has said.

A pay increase of 4.25 per cent had been offered to about 300 Menzies Aviation workers at Glasgow airport.

Unite said around 300 workers based at Edinburgh Airport had separately rejected a pay rise worth around 4 per cent.

The union declined to say how long it would give Menzies to improve its offer before launching any strike ballot.

It is understood that talks may resume this week.

Unite industrial officer Carrie Binnie said: “Summer strike action looms over Edinburgh and Glasgow airports because the pay offers on the table from Menzies Aviation aren’t good enough.

“Menzies Aviation has the ability to improve its offers and they can easily resolve this pay dispute without any disruption to the travelling public. If the company fail to table a better offer to our members, Unite will have no option but to ballot our members for strikes over the summer holidays.”

Unite said it had reached a pay deal with Swissport, the other main ground handling company at the airports.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Menzies members have emphatically rejected unacceptable pay offers. The Menzies group is posting sky-high profits and our members who contribute towards this success deserve far better from the company.”

The airports said the dispute was a matter for Menzies and Unite and they were not directly involved.