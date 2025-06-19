New setback for CalMac ferry as repairs could take 'significantly longer'

Return to service date next week scrapped

New doubts have emerged over when one of CalMac’s largest ferries will return to service after nearly 18 months of repairs with the operator warning it could be “significantly” longer than a few days.

The 1,000-passenger Caledonian Isles was due to carry passengers again next Wednesday for the first time since January last year but CalMac is now making contingency plans in case it is out till September.

Caledonian Isles undergoing sea trials in the Clyde on Tuesday | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The vessel’s return date was scrapped on Thursday because CalMac said it would need to return to dry dock for further work following sea trials this week. Repair costs already total about £11 million.

The Scottish Government operator said that could take days or several weeks but is also making contingency plans in case the ferry is not fixed by the period between July 22 and September 18 when one of its other vessels, Isle of Arran, is on its annual overhaul.

It means further uncertainty for Arran islanders anxiously awaiting the resumption of sailings on their principal route between Ardrossan and Brodick, which have been suspended since January.

Services have been switched to the longer crossing from Troon, which does not have a rail station at the port.

This is because CalMac’s new ferry Glen Sannox and chartered catamaran Alfred cannot use Ardrossan harbour.

CalMac is working on plans to cover for Alfred being out of action for essential maintenance from July 7-21.

CalMac said Caledonian Isles’ return to dry dock was the next stage of efforts to resolve an issue with pressure levels in the vessel’s propulsion system”.

Previous repairs had included to its gearbox and to replace thinning steel in its hull, along with to steelwork being bent out of shape, whose cause is still being investigated.

CalMac said it was “finalising details for docking and unable to confirm a provisional return to service date until the inspection takes place”.

Chief executive Duncan Mackison said: “Everyone at CalMac is disappointed that Caledonian Isles isn’t ready to carry passengers yet, and I know that disappointment will be shared by communities across our network and by those who travel to and from Arran regularly.

“Once the vessel is in dry dock, the inspection will take a few days. Until then, it is impossible to say how long any repair might take.

“But there is a range of possible scenarios going from the issue being resolved in a few days to it taking significantly longer.

“To give communities and customers certainty, we’re removing Caledonian Isles from deployment plans for now and will provide a detailed update on any service impact early next week.”

Bill Calderwood, secretary of the Arran Ferry Committee, said: “This is another chapter in this long-running saga, which is very concerning to our residents and businesses.

“Visitors will once again question the resilience of travel to Arran.

“However, we are working with CalMac to ensure that, where possible, service is restored from Ardrossan and appropriate timetables can be provided early next week to reassure everyone planning travel.

“The impact to the community of missed appointments is increasing and any recovery plans will impact other routes as we seek to serve Arran with the required capacity.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said: “This latest delay will have Arran residents tearing their hair out in despair at the SNP’s ongoing ferries fiasco.

“It beggars belief that there is still no return date for a ferry which has been out of service since January last year.

“The makeshift CalMac fleet is hanging together by a thread – and the blame for this lies squarely with the SNP and their abject failure to build the new ferries that betrayed islanders were promised years ago.

“CalMac and island communities have been left crossing their fingers that no other ageing and decrepit vessels break down in the meantime.