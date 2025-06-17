Gearbox glitch the latest of a series of problems stretching back nearly 18 months

The veteran CalMac ferry whose repairs are approaching an unprecedented 18 months has had its return to service delayed yet again as engineers battle the latest fault.

Passengers will not now sail again aboard Caledonian Isles for another four days after the operator announced on Tuesday the vessel won’t be back on the Ardrossan to Brodick route until Wednesday, June 25.

Caledonian Isles on sea trials off Arran on Tuesday | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The announcement comes as another setback for Arran islanders desperate for a resumption of the link after a five-month gap. It is a shorter crossing than the other route from Troon and has a direct rail connection to Glasgow.

The Arran Ferry Committee, which represents passengers, said it had lost confidence in CalMac’s ability to manage the vessel’s faults.

The latest in a long series of delays follows previous plans for the 32-year-old ferry to resume sailings on Thursday last week, then last Friday, then on Saturday, June 21.

Engineers are still trying to fix a new gearbox problem discovered during sea trials following lengthy repairs in a dry dock in Greenock, which followed major work at a yard on Merseyside.

The ferry has been out of service since its annual overhaul in January last year, which previous planned return dates in March, April and May this year.

Caledonian Isles under repair in dry dock in Greenock in November | John Devlin/The Scotsman

CalMac said it would provide a further update on Monday over the progress of the repairs, with the total bill for all the work since last year expected to reach around £11 million.

The saga started when loss of steel thickness, attributed to the vessel’s age, was found in the hull during its annual maintenance. The work, at a yard in Merseyside, was extended because of the need to remove the engines to complete the repairs.

On its return from Birkenhead, metal frames in the bowels of the ship were found to have been bent out of shape by 2cm by mysterious stresses on the hull, which also affected the gearbox. CalMac is still investigating the cause.

Further sea trials

The company’s spokesperson said on Tuesday: “Efforts to resolve the gearbox issue are ongoing, with several potential root causes having been eliminated over the past few days. The vessel will undertake further trials today to gather data.”

The firm said gearbox manufacturer Kongsberg was sending a technical specialist to the vessel. The specialist is due to arrive on Thursday after providing remote support.

The CalMac spokesperson said: “The trials undertaken ahead of Thursday will gather more data to help CalMac and Kongsberg diagnose and resolve the problem.

“Whilst we recognise a further delay is disappointing, we have taken the decision to extend the return date into next week to provide customers and the community with certainty ahead of the weekend.”

CalMac said its new vessel Glen Sannox and the catamaran Alfred chartered from Pentland Ferries in Orkney would continue to operate between Troon and Brodick.

The spokesperson said: “Continuing to have Alfred as part of the fleet means that we can honour all customer bookings, so visitors can still travel to and from Arran as planned.

“Once repaired, Caledonian Isles will need a further two days of sea trials before a full return to service.”

‘Reputation of Arran as a reliable destination is seriously damaged’

Arran Ferry Committee secretary Bill Calderwood said: “This is very disappointing, and no one can plan with confidence for personal or business travel. The continued uncertainty adds to the frustration of trying to travel to or from Arran.

“The ability to book is hampered by the obvious failings in the booking system which was intended to help both customers and staff supporting everyone at times of disruption.

“Appointments are being missed and plans seriously disrupted, which impacts other services and once again the reputation of Arran as a reliable destination is seriously damaged.

“Confidence in the operator’s ability to manage these technical issues has gone. Management needs to deliver on their commitments to support the communities.

“They are considered to have further detached from customers by their perceived delegation to local staff to face the customers, preferring to stay in head office.

“The added uncertainty associated to Ardrossan for the long term of our service also adds significant stress for residents and frontline staff who are doing their best to support customers in these difficult times.