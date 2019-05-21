New luxury Caledonian Sleeper trains suffer further delay

Caledonian Sleeper today announced a further delay to the introduction of its brand new trains on Highland routes.

The £150 million fleet with double beds and ensuite toilets and showers will not start operating to Fort William, Inverness and Aberdeen until 7 July.

The date is more than a month later than previously announced and a year after the trains were originally due to begin the overnight services to London.

Operator Serco blamed the need to minimise the risk of "teething problems" after glitches marred the launch of the trains on the Edinburgh and Glasgow routes last month.

It also pointed to the complexity of the Highland service, which involves sections of the train dividing and being joined together in Edinburgh, involving new couplers, which have been reported to have caused problems.

Caledonian Sleeper managing director Ryan Flaherty said: “As we now look forward to the arrival of the iconic Highland Caledonian Sleeper trains, we are determined to ensure each and every carriage is ready for our guests when we bring them into service.

“The new service has been years in the making and its introduction into service has been a hugely complex undertaking with many challenges.

"Additionally, the Highland route is significantly more complicated than the Lowland route, and this is a key factor in our decision to phase in the introduction of the new trains.

"It will give us the ability to closely monitor how the trains are performing and ensure we can provide a consistently high-quality service for guests."

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said problems had been encountered when the first trains ran on 28 April.

He said: "Full passenger operation revealed a number of on-board issues, including with water supply to berths."

However, he said he was pleased at the "largely positive reaction" to the new trains.

He said: "The scale of change in passenger provision is impressive."