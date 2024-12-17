SNP ministers push back yet another key transport target 10 years

Deadline for scrapping all ScotRail’s diesel trains pushed back to 2045

Ambitious plans to cut emissions by scrapping all ScotRail’s remaining diesel trains by 2035 have been pushed back a decade in ministers’ latest backtracking on their key transport goals.

The pledge made four years ago to replace the Scottish Government-owned operator’s fleet with electric, battery or hydrogen trains has been delayed to 2045, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop revealed on Tuesday.

The widely-expected move came after the original target was set way in advance of those of most other countries, which one train manufacturer described to The Scotsman as being “very aggressive”.

The decision comes after completion of dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth was also delayed a decade, to 2035. A “vision” of 10 per cent of journeys to be made by cycle by 2020 was also dropped.

Plans announced two years ago for three new zero-emission fleets for ScotRail have also yet to lead to any orders being placed.

These were expected to kick off with battery trains for Fife and the Borders Railway to Tweedbank.

But ministers are now turning first to stop-gap replacements for the ageing Inter7City “High Speed Train” fleet, one of which was involved in the fatal crash at Carmont near Stonehaven in 2020.

A replacement for ScotRail’s ageing Inter7City fleet has still to be decided | ScotRail

However, it appears ministers have still to decide what to buy despite announcing the impending start of the procurement process three months ago.

Ms Hyslop said on Tuesday it was now underway and further details would be provided when the contract was awarded next year, but industry sources said this may be for second hand trains rather than brand new ones.

They are likely to be lower-emission diesel trains, or hybrids so they can also run on electric power from overhead wires which extend as far north as Dunblane.

The trains would operate until at least 2035 and potentially to 2040 - up to a decade after the Inter7Citys were due to be succeeded by zero-emission replacements.

In answer to a Parliamentary question by Aberdeen MSP and former transport minister Kevin Stewart: “The original target date of 2035 for complete removal of diesel passenger trains from the Scottish network can no longer be met, due to constrained budgets and logistical requirements impacting adversely on the delivery programme.

“The physical delivery of electrification works needs to be staged to reduce the impact on passengers as much as is practicable.

“Undertaking too much disruptive engineering work across the network at the same time would have significant farebox revenue impacts and would significantly diminish the attractiveness of rail travel for the public.

“Delivering electrification over a longer period of time reduces passenger disruption from engineering works.

“It also allows for other associated works, such as bridge replacements, to be undertaken in a more phased manner, reducing road traffic impacts.

“The revised decarbonisation action plan will demonstrate phased full decarbonisation by 2045.

“The refreshed plan is now expected to be published in spring 2025.

Three in four ScotRail journeys are already on electric trains, but are largely limited to the Central Belt.