The camper van was stranded by the road but presented a potential danger to traffic.

Melvich Coastguard Rescue Team spotted the potential danger near the north coast of Scotland and provided traffic control and safety cover until the arrival of officers from Police Scotland.

While returning to the Melvich Station members of the team were made aware of a stranded camper van that had become a hazard to vehicles on the A836.

Due to the high volume of traffic on the road and the potential danger to public safety members of the team provided traffic control and safety cover until the arrival of officers from Police Scotland.

The coastguard operatives helped with traffic management until the police arrived.

Recovery was arranged and the camper van was eventually moved to a safe location.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard, said: “Just after 10.15am on August 8, the Melvich Coastguard Rescue Team came across a campervan which had become stuck on the verge of the A836 two miles east of Melvich.

"It was in a dangerous position and therefore the team carried out traffic control to prevent an accident while awaiting police attendance.”

The Coastguard has also issued a warning to anyone travelling to the area to check the weather in advance and to be aware of ground conditions.

In a social media post, the Melvich Coastguard Rescue Team statement said: “While not our usual type of tasking HM Coastguard is an emergency service and will carry out additional activities, where necessary and appropriate, in order to help protect members of the public.

“If you are visiting the north coast please consider the type of vehicle you are driving as well as ground conditions and your proximity to the public road when parking so that you do not present a hazard to other road users.

“Please also slow down when approaching emergency service vehicles with lights illuminated and emergency workers managing traffic, especially in poor weather conditions.

“In the event of an emergency on the coast or at sea dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

It comes just a week after a large camper van was spotted on one of the most dangerous roads in the UK – the notorious Bealach na Ba near Applecross, sitting on one of the tightest turns the single-track mountain pathway.