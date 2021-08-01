Applecross road: Shock as large motorhome spotted on dangerous Bealach Na Ba mountain pass

The single-track road features some dangerous turns.

The giant vehicle was spotted on the notorious Highland road Bealach na Ba, sitting on one of the tightest turns the single-track mountain road has to offer.

The picture, posted by Twitter user Annabel Macrae, brought a number of retweets and replies with those familiar with the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mountain pass, which connects Applecross with Lochcarron, offers some of the most breath-taking views in Scotland, but signs warn that the road should not be attempted in large vehicles or by novice drivers.

A warning sign at the Strachcarron end says: “This road rises to a height of 2053 ft, with gradients of 1 in 5 and hairpin bends. Not advised for learner drivers, very large vehicles or caravans after first mile.”

But Annabel’s photo shows the giant vehicle straddling the corner, appearing almost too long to make it through the tight turn at one of the toughest points of the pass.

Ali Donnachie commented: “I was on the road at this time - and I had to almost go over the side to allow passing.”

Ewan Scotland tweeted: “It'll churn up the bloody road and verge. Why do they need to be the size of a flippin bus?”.

John Lammie said: “Yet another remake of The Italian Job?”

James MacEachern said: “It's the pass of the cattle, not the pass of the oversized motorhome.”

The Bealach na Ba is particularly narrow

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.