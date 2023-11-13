Drivers face delays on Scotland's busiest road in the run up to Christmas.

A programme of works means the M8 motorway will be closed a number of times in November and December.

The M8 motorway, that links Edinburgh with Glasgow, has been hit by several different set sof roadworks and closures in 2023 so far - and it's something that's set to continue.

The latest "essential maintenance works" are between junctions 12 and 25, with phase one now completed between junctions 16 and 18..

But there will still be more pain for drivers, as another phase of works begins.

It's being carried out by Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, who said: "This scheme will benefit around 74,000 vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and its structures, reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future. The work will be carried out using overnight road closures and signed diversions will be in operation."

Here's what you need to know if you are planning on travelling on the M8.

When is the M8 going to be closed?

There will be overnight closures of the eastbound M8 carriageway between Junctions 16 and 18 and the eastbound on slips at junction 18 and 19

They will take place from 10pm-6pm from Thursday, November 23, until Thursday, November 30.

The same section of road will then be closed at the same times from Sunday, December 3, until Thursday, December 21.

What diversions will be in place?

There will be two possible diversion routes open for the the contractors to use.

Diversion 1: Traffic will exit at junction 19 (Bothwell) onto Pitt Street for St Vincent Street and onto North Street. Traffic will then carry onto St Georges Road onto Garscube Road, following for Dobbie’s Loan and onto junction 16 (Craighall).

Diversion 2: Traffic will exit at junction 18 (St Georges Road) onto St Georges Road for Garscube Road. Traffic will then continue to Dobbie’s Loan onto junction 16 (Craighall).

Slip Road Diversions: Traffic will be diverted for North Street onto St Georges Road and then join the diversion for the main closure.

What about the LEZ?

The diversion will take vehicles into Glasgow's Low Emission Zone (LEZ), but no fines will be issued as long as they follow the diversion signs.

Will the works definitely go ahead?

AMEY said all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

Will there be delays for drivers?