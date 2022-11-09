Amey launch North East trunk road winter service plan

The winter service fleet features 46 Econ gritter

The 2022/23 winter service plan, which Amey will operate on behalf of Transport Scotland, will run across north east Scotland until May 15, 2023.

The winter service fleet will be on standby 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week to respond when ice is predicted on road surfaces or if snow settles on the network.

Covering 593km of trunk roads and 151km of footpaths, Amey’s dedicated winter maintenance teams will monitor weather forecasts and road surface temperatures to understand when treatments are required to keep the north east Scotland trunk road network moving over the coming months.

In addition to 35,000 tonnes of salt, Amey will have 211,000 litres of brine in stock for teams to deliver alternative treatments on roads and paths during the lowest temperatures, allowing them to utilise an innovative liquid brine solution to provide a more effective clearance of ice and snow.

The winter service fleet features 46 Econ gritters and 46 snowploughs, as well as 8 new footpath gritters, 4 fastracs and snow blowers, and 138 highways operatives.

The winter patrol vehicles are also equipped with the latest Mobile Condition Monitoring Equipment and are fitted with Dash Cams.

Operating Company Representative for the North East NMC, Tom Wallace, said: “We have highly experienced teams who use the latest weather forecast technology to monitor conditions and respond 24 hours a day throughout the winter period.

“One of our key goals is to put preventative measures in place to mitigate the difficult driving conditions that adverse weather causes, and we work around the clock to ensure surfaces are treated before the worst of the weather hits.

"Our gritter drivers work unsociable hours in bad weather and face all kinds of challenges on the roads, but they do a tremendous job helping to keep Scotland’s trunk road network moving.

“I’d also urge motorists to play their part when the worst of the conditions move in.

"It is important that commuters think ahead and be prepared for any harsh weather.”