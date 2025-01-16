Man charged after double-decker bus crashed into railway bridge leaving seven in hospital

Eleven passengers were on the bus when it crashed into the railway bridge

A man has been charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge in Glasgow last month.

Seven people were taken to hospital after the crash on Cook Street in the Tradeston area of the city, about 5.55pm on Saturday, December 14. One of them was described at the time as being in a critical condition.

The bus stuck under the bridge on Cook Street, Glasgow | Paul English/SWNS

There were 11 passengers on the bus when the crash happened.

Police Scotland said that a 57-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences. He has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.